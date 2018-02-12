FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 12, 2018 / 1:35 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Scotiabank to buy Canadian investment firm for C$950 mln

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details on deal, Scotiabank’s strategy)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s Bank of Nova Scotia said on Monday it had agreed to buy investment firm Jarislowsky Fraser for C$950 million mostly in stock.

The deal, valued at $755.35 million in U.S. dollars, is the second this year for Scotiabank, which has focused on growing its operations in the Pacific Alliance - a Latin American trading bloc comprising Mexico, Peru, Chile and Columbia.

Scotiabank, Canada's third-biggest lender, had agreed to buy a portion of Citibank's operations in Columbia last month. (bit.ly/2BqzmuJ)

Scotiabank said the latest deal would C$40 billion in Jarislowsky’s assets under management and add to earnings by 2020.

Scotiabank said it intends to buy back some shares to offset the dilution expected by the deal.

$1 = 1.2577 Canadian dollars Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below