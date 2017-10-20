FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's JBS appoints O'Callaghan as new chairman
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
2017年10月20日 / 晚上8点59分 / 4 天前

Brazil's JBS appoints O'Callaghan as new chairman

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA elected Jeremiah O‘Callaghan to the post of chairman, the company said on Friday in a securities filing.

O‘Callaghan has been investor relations director for 10 years at JBS. He will replace Tarek Farahat, who will hold a position as ‘global advisor’ while still keeping a board seat at the company’s U.S. subsidiary Pilgrim’s Pride.

Cledorvino Belini, former head of Fiat in Brazil, will become a JBS board member, the company said. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

