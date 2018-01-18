Brazil's JBS sells Five Rivers feedlots in U.S. for $200 mln

BRASILIA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, has agreed to sell its Five Rivers cattle feedlots in the United States to affiliates of Pinnacle Asset Management LP for about $200 million, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday. The acquirer of JBS Five Rivers Cattle Feeding LLC will sign long term contracts to supply cattle to JBS’ meatpacking units in the United States, the filing added. JBS said the proceeds will be used to reduce its debt. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)