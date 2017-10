Sept 17 (Reuters) - The board of JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, has appointed company founder Jose Batista as its new chief executive, the company said on Sunday.

The appointment was made on Saturday night, it said in an emailed statement. Jose Batista, 84, replaces his son, Wesley, who was jailed on Wednesday on allegations of insider trading. (Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Richard Chang)