Brazil's JBS taps Batista Jr to lead South America unit
2017年9月18日

Brazil's JBS taps Batista Jr to lead South America unit

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - JBS SA Chief Executive Jose Batista Sobrinho, who took leadership of the beleaguered meatpacker over the weekend, has nominated his grandson, Wesley Batista Jr, to lead South America operations, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

The move would bring Batista Jr back to Brazil from the United States, where he was leading the beef division for the country, as the company’s leadership is in flux following the arrest of his father, Wesley Batista, on allegations of insider trading. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler)

