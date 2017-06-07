FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
JBS says core assets not for sale, after retreating from Argentina
2017年6月7日

JBS says core assets not for sale, after retreating from Argentina

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat packer JBS SA said on Wednesday that no core assets in the United States or any other part of the world are candidates for sale, a day after announcing a deal to sell Argentine operations to a smaller rival.

The agreement with buyer Minerva SA, announced on Tuesday, was the first by JBS since its founders admitted to paying bribes to Brazilian politicians in exchange for favors in a scandal that threatens to topple President Michel Temer.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

