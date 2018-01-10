FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-JBS names former Kraft Heinz executive CEO of Plumrose USA
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
January 10, 2018 / 12:59 PM / 更新于 a day ago

UPDATE 1-JBS names former Kraft Heinz executive CEO of Plumrose USA

2 分钟阅读

(dds information from statement, quote and background on JBS)

SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazil-based meatpacker JBS SA said Thomas Lopez had been appointed chief executive of subsidiary Plumrose USA amid efforts to strengthen the business globally, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Lopez is a former executive of Kraft Heinz Co and has 18 years of experience in the food industry, JBS said. Plumrose USA produces bacon, lunch meats, and sliced deli meats.

The appointment comes amid efforts from the U.S.-based company to strengthen its position outside of Brazil, where it is headquartered.

The world’s biggest meat processor and owner of global brands such as Pilgrim’s Pride and Swift, JBS reported about $10 billion in net revenue from subsidiaries overseas in the third quarter, about 75 percent of the group’s total.

In Brazil, the company’s former chairman and chief executive, brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, whose family founded and still controls JBS, have been jailed on graft and insider trading claims. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Mark Potter and Chizu Nomiyama)

