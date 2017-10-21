FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's JBS to resume operations at 7 plants in Brazil
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
2017年10月21日 / 下午1点55分 / 4 天内

Brazil's JBS to resume operations at 7 plants in Brazil

2 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA will resume operations on Tuesday at seven slaughterhouses in Mato Grosso do Sul state that had been shut since Wednesday following a court-ordered asset freeze, a media representative said on Saturday.

JBS, whose owners are ensnared in a broad corruption and insider trading investigation in Brazil, had decided to stop operations at the plants after a local court blocked it and controlling holding company J&F from having access to about 730 million reais ($228.68 million) due to allegations of tax irregularities in the state.

The world’s largest meatpacking company said in an emailed statement that it had reached an agreement with local authorities in Mato Grosso do Sul to reopen the plants, but it was not clear if its resources would be unblocked.

Representatives for cattle ranchers in the state were worried that the closures would lead to oversupply in the local market, since other companies would not be able to make up for the idled JBS installations.

$1 = 3.1923 reais Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

