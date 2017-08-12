FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天内
Brazil's JBS to release earnings without auditing report
#半岛局势
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#人民币汇改
#图片精选
频道
专题
热点聚焦：朝鲜工厂忙着生产“中国制造”服装并销往全球--贸易商
半岛局势
热点聚焦：朝鲜工厂忙着生产“中国制造”服装并销往全球--贸易商
中国7月工业、投资和消费均逊预期 下半年经济料稳中趋缓
中国财经
中国7月工业、投资和消费均逊预期 下半年经济料稳中趋缓
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
深度分析
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月12日 / 凌晨12点13分 / 2 天内

Brazil's JBS to release earnings without auditing report

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS on Friday said it will release results for the second quarter on Monday without an auditing report.

In a filing to Brazil's market regulator, the company said that the auditing report will only be concluded when a leniency deal closed by J&F, its controlling shareholder, is approved by Brazilian prosecutors. JBS said earnings of its subsidiaries abroad such as JBS USA and Moy Park will be released with auditing reports. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below