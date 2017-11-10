FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J.C. Penney's same-store sales come in above its estimates
2017年11月10日

J.C. Penney's same-store sales come in above its estimates

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc reported same-store sales above its estimates, helped by an overhaul of women’s apparel and higher demand for home goods and Sephora beauty products.

The retailer reported a 1.7 percent increase in comparable sales, better than the 0.6-0.8 percent rise it estimated last month.

Net loss widened to $128 million, or 41 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 28, from $67 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

