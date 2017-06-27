FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
France's JCDecaux, America Movil create joint venture in Mexico
2017年6月27日 / 凌晨5点39分 / 1 个月前

France's JCDecaux, America Movil create joint venture in Mexico

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 27 (Reuters) - France's JCDecaux said on Tuesday it will create a joint venture with Mexican telecommunications group America Movil by merging their out of home (OOH) advertising businesses.

JCDecaux will hold 60 percent of the new company, JCD Out Of Home Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (JCDecaux MX), with the remaining 40 percent held by a wholly owned subsidiary of America Movil, the French group said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close before year-end. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

