Jan 4 (Reuters) - Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Thursday same-store sales during the key selling months of November and December rose 3.4 percent, driven by strong demand for home and beauty products and jewelry.

The company’s shares were up 1 percent in premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)