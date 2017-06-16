FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
UPDATE 1-J. Crew clinches key lender support for debt deal
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月16日 / 晚上7点23分 / 2 个月前

UPDATE 1-J. Crew clinches key lender support for debt deal

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

(Adds background)

By Jessica DiNapoli

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. fashion retailer J. Crew Group Inc has won the support of more than 50 percent of its term loan holders for a deal to trim its $2.1 billion debt load and push back deadlines to repay some of it by two years, the company said on Friday.

The deal spares the New York-based company the fate of several of its retail peers that have filed for bankruptcy in the last 12 months amid fast-changing consumer tastes and the increasing popularity of internet shopping.

To achieve the deal, J. Crew has outmaneuvered opposition from some of its lenders to placing its brand in a separate company to raise new debt by relying on the support of other creditors, in a strategy first reported last month by Reuters.

J. Crew placed its intellectual property in a new subsidiary that will issue $250 million in new debt, which will be used to buy back existing bonds. These bonds currently have a nominal value of $567 million, so the swap will almost halve the burden of the bonds for J. Crew.

Some J. Crew lenders opposed that move on the grounds that it removes collateral from the main company. They threatened to say the retailer defaulted, prompting J. Crew itself to file a pre-emptive lawsuit against them.

The deal on Friday resolves this issue, because, by obtaining the support of more than 50 percent of the holders of its $1.5 billion term loan, J. Crew can secure a waiver to any legal challenge to the carve-out of its intellectual property.

In return, J. Crew offered to retire $150 million of its term loan at par, financed with some new debt and cash from the private-equity owners.

The deal already had support from major creditors GSO Capital Partners LP, the credit arm of buyout fund Blackstone Group LP, and hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group LLC, which bought 28 percent of the term loan and 67 percent of the bonds.

Sales of J. Crew, which attracted a cult following for its preppy apparel, have slipped as the company began offering funkier clothing and accessories.

The retailer last week named West Elm President James Brett as chief executive, replacing Millard Drexler, who will remain on as chairman. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below