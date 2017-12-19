FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jefferies Group profit rises 3 pct on investment banking boost
December 19, 2017 / 11:53 AM / a day ago

Jefferies Group profit rises 3 pct on investment banking boost

1 分钟阅读

Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group LLC said on Tuesday its profit rose 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter, helped by its investment banking business.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $90 million in the quarter ended Nov. 30, from $87.2 million a year ago.

Net revenue, which excludes interest expense, jumped 10.9 percent to $822.6 million. reut.rs/2BeNSqe

The results from New York-based Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, are considered an indicator of the performance of big Wall Street banks. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

