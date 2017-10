AMSTERDAM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Jefferies, the U.S. investment bank, said on Thursday it would open an office in Amsterdam to service clients across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg (Benelux).

The bank said Kasper van Griensven, who previously led Deutsche Bank’s Dutch investment banking arm, would lead a seven person team based in the Amsterdam World Trade Center.

The Netherlands office will be Jefferies’ eighth in Europe. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)