FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天前
Michael Kors to buy luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 早上6点20分 / 11 天前

Michael Kors to buy luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Michael Kors has agreed to take over luxury retailer Jimmy Choo for 896 million pounds ($1.17 billion), it said on Tuesday.

Jimmy Choo, famous for its stiletto shoes and accessories, put itself up for sale in April as majority investor JAB increased its focus on consumer goods.

Under the terms of the deal Michael Kors will pay 230 pence in cash for each Jimmy Choo share - a premium of 36.5 percent to its share price before the sale process was announced.

Michael Kors, once the hottest name in affordable luxury, has been struggling in recent quarters with declining same-store sales as fewer people visit its shops. It has been expanding into dresses and menswear and investing in its online business. ($1 = 0.7670 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below