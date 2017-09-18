FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jimmy Choo shareholders approve Michael Kors takeover
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月18日 / 下午4点01分 / 1 个月前

Jimmy Choo shareholders approve Michael Kors takeover

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc on Monday said its shareholders voted in favour of a $1.2 billion takeover by fashion group Michael Kors Holdings Ltd .

Almost all of the around 318 million votes cast at Jimmy Choo’s general shareholder meeting were in favour of the deal.

Michael Kors agreed to buy Jimmy Choo in July. The British shoe company, famous for its stiletto styles, last month reported a near tripling in half-year profits.

The deal comes months after rival fashion company Coach struck a deal to buy quirky fashion brand Kate Spade & Co, a sign that so-called affordable luxury companies are having to look to new markets and customer bases to boost flagging sales.

Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman

