22 天前
Manulife exploring IPO or spin off for John Hancock unit - WSJ
2017年7月13日 / 下午5点05分 / 22 天前

Manulife exploring IPO or spin off for John Hancock unit - WSJ

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Canada's biggest life insurer Manulife Financial Corp is looking to list or spin off its U.S. unit John Hancock Financial Services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Manulife has been under pressure from some of its shareholders after years of disappointing results at the unit, according to the WSJ report. (on.wsj.com/2vgUKvV)

The insurer declined to comment. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

