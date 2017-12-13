FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Wood Group sees 2017 core earnings of $590-$600 mln
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国财经
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
December 13, 2017 / 8:23 AM / 2 days ago

UK's Wood Group sees 2017 core earnings of $590-$600 mln

2 分钟阅读

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company John Wood Group Plc, which bought smaller rival Amec Foster Wheeler earlier this year, said on Wednesday it expects 2017 core earnings of between $590 million and $600 million.

Wood Group, which saw muted demand for its services after oil producers cut budgets amid weak oil prices, said there was better-than-expected outcome on some oil and gas projects even as its core oil and gas business remained challenging.

The company said its annualised cost savings from the Amec integration was ahead of plan, and maintained its target of over $170 million by the end of the third year following deal completion.

Wood said its pro forma 2017 results will include the results of Amec and heritage Wood Group from Jan. 1.

It will also exclude results of Amec’s North Sea upstream business, North American nuclear operations and the disposed business of Global Power Group.

Shares of Wood Group were little changed in early trading.

British oil services companies, including Wood Group, Amec and Petrofac, have faced issues after UK’s Serious Fraud Office launched a criminal probe last July into Monaco-based Unaoil in connection with suspected bribery, corruption and money laundering.

Wood Group, which has been carrying out its own investigation into the dealings with Unaoil, said it was cooperating with the SFO probe into Amec.

The company said it was also complying with voluntary requests for information from the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

