FDA issues recall on J&J heart device
综述：朝鲜重新开通边境热线 特朗普称他的核按钮比朝鲜威力更大
综述：朝鲜重新开通边境热线 特朗普称他的核按钮比朝鲜威力更大
焦点：美国以国家安全为由阻止马云旗下的蚂蚁金服收购速汇金
焦点：美国以国家安全为由阻止马云旗下的蚂蚁金服收购速汇金
投机客在12月26日当周增持比特币空头仓位--CFTC
投机客在12月26日当周增持比特币空头仓位--CFTC
January 2, 2018 / 7:12 PM / 更新于 14 hours ago

FDA issues recall on J&J heart device

1 分钟阅读

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued a recall of a heart device made by a unit of Johnson & Johnson due to a faulty valve.

The valve, which prevents blood from flowing back through it, is part of a device used to insert and position cardiovascular catheters in the heart. (bit.ly/2A7nOIj)

About 110 Agilis Steerable Introducer Sheath devices made and distributed between Jan. 1 and May 5 are a part of the Class I recall, according to the FDA. (bit.ly/2lFe3N6)

A Class I recall is the strictest form of recall issued by the health regulator, in situations where the use of faulty devices may cause serious injury or death.

Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

