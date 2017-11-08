FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan chief held private talks with UK's May, Hammond-Sky News
2017年11月8日 / 晚上7点41分 / 更新于 8 小时前

JPMorgan chief held private talks with UK's May, Hammond-Sky News

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, held private talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May and finance minister Philip Hammond on Wednesday, Sky News reported.

Dimon warned May and Hammond that the French government is intensifying efforts to lure British banking jobs to France, Sky News also reported. bit.ly/2m4GTJD

In the meeting which was also attended by Daniel Pinto, who runs JPMorgan's investment bank globally, the bankers committed to retaining "a large proportion" of their existing UK operations after Brexit, Sky News also reported. bit.ly/2m4GTJD

JPMorgan and British Government were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

