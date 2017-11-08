FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-JPMorgan chief holds private talks with UK's May
2017年11月8日

UPDATE 1-JPMorgan chief holds private talks with UK's May

2 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Jamie Dimon held private talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May and finance minister Philip Hammond.

Following the talk, Dimon had more clarity on the British government’s Brexit plans since the referendum, according to JPMorgan.

“We appreciated hearing from the Prime Minister and her time today. While some uncertainty remains, we feel that the government understands the concerns of international firms such as ours, and the economy more broadly,” JPMorgan spokeswoman said.

At stake is London’s future as a global financial center with the banking industry emerging as one of the main collision points in Brexit talks.

Dimon warned before the Brexit vote last year that his bank alone may move as many as 4,000 of 16,000 jobs if Britain left the EU but has since said that only a few hundred jobs would initially move out of London.

In July, Dimon said the bank would probably use Frankfurt as the legal domicile of its European operations, though jobs could be put elsewhere in hubs in Dublin, Luxembourg and Paris.

The British government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sky News had earlier reported about the meeting. (Reporting by Anjuli Davies in London and Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and Shounak Dasgupta)

