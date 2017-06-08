FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
JPMorgan operating chief Zames to depart bank - memo
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月8日 / 晚上6点04分 / 2 个月内

JPMorgan operating chief Zames to depart bank - memo

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames will leave the bank in a matter of weeks, and his duties are being transferred to a number of other senior executives, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Dimon did not provide a reason for Zames's departure but thanked him for his 13 years with the bank and said he was sad to see him go. Zames was among several deputies considered a potential successor to Dimon. (Reporting by Dan Freed; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below