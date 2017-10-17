FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan to buy online payment provider WePay
2017年10月17日

JPMorgan to buy online payment provider WePay

1 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it would acquire online payment provider WePay as the bank looks to integrate payments into software used by small businesses.

WePay’s technology, popular among small businesses, helps online software service providers like FreshBooks and crowdfunding websites such as GoFundMe process payments without impacting the user experience designed by developers.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. (bit.ly/2hM4eKo)

WSJ reported the price was above the roughly $220 million valuation that WePay achieved in a 2015 fundraising. Earlier this month, JP Morgan led a $100 million investment in Bill.com, which it partnered with to help business clients make and receive payments electronically. (reut.rs/2hNLOJl) (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

