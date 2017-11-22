FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月22日 / 晚上7点50分 / 更新于 21 小时前

JPMorgan's Dimon says new U.S. president likely in 2021

Richa Naidu

2 分钟阅读

CHICAGO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co, on Wednesday said he expects to see a new U.S. president in 2021 and advised Democrats to come up with a “pro-free enterprise” agenda for jobs and economic growth.

Asked at a luncheon hosted by The Economic Club of Chicago how many years President Donald Trump will be in office, Dimon said, “If I had to bet, I’d bet three and half. But the Democrats have to come up with a reasonable candidate... or Trump will win again” and have second four-year term.

Dimon, who in the past has described himself as “barely” a Democrat, has been going to Washington more often since the November election of Trump to lobby lawmakers on range of business and economic issues, including changes in corporate taxes, immigration policies and mortgage finance.

In December Dimon became chairman of the Business Roundtable, an association of CEOs who take their views to government policy makers. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Chicago; Additional reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

