FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-JPMorgan appoints Vis Raghavan as EMEA CEO
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
深度分析
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 早上6点54分 / 16 天前

MOVES-JPMorgan appoints Vis Raghavan as EMEA CEO

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - JPMorgan has appointed Vis Raghavan as chief executive of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Raghavan, currently deputy CEO of JPMorgan’s EMEA operations, will oversee the co-ordination of the bank’s EMEA business in asset management and private banking as well as the corporate and investment bank.

The appointment comes six months after Daniel Pinto, JPMorgan’s global head of investment and corporate banking, was handed additional responsibilities including joint global head of technology and operations, following the exit of the bank’s chief operating officer Matt Zames.

Raghavan, who has held a number of roles at JPMorgan since joining the bank in 2000 from Lehman Brothers, will report to Pinto and to Mary Erdoes, chief executive of JPMorgan Asset Management.

He will also become CEO of JP Morgan Securities plc, the bank said. (Reporting by Anjuli Davies and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below