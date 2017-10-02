MOVES-JPMorgan appoints Vis Raghavan as EMEA CEO

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - JPMorgan has appointed Vis Raghavan as chief executive of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Raghavan, currently deputy CEO of JPMorgan’s EMEA operations, will oversee the co-ordination of the bank’s EMEA business in asset management and private banking as well as the corporate and investment bank.

The appointment comes six months after Daniel Pinto, JPMorgan’s global head of investment and corporate banking, was handed additional responsibilities including joint global head of technology and operations, following the exit of the bank’s chief operating officer Matt Zames.

Raghavan, who has held a number of roles at JPMorgan since joining the bank in 2000 from Lehman Brothers, will report to Pinto and to Mary Erdoes, chief executive of JPMorgan Asset Management.

He will also become CEO of JP Morgan Securities plc, the bank said. (Reporting by Anjuli Davies and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)