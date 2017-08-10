FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-JPMorgan Chase names new HR chief, member of operating committee
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月10日 / 晚上10点01分 / 3 天前

MOVES-JPMorgan Chase names new HR chief, member of operating committee

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co named Robin Leopold to be head of human resources, replacing John Donnelly who is going to become a vice chairman and senior adviser to Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, the company said on Thursday.

Leopold, 53, currently heads human resources for JPMorgan's corporate and investment bank. She joined the bank in 2010 after having spent more than 20 years in human resources at Citigroup. Leopold will become the fourth woman on JPMorgan's operating committee when she officially takes over Donnelly's position in February.

Donnelly, 61, has worked with Dimon for 30 years. He will continue to work on matters including executive succession, recruitment and coaching. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

