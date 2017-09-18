FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-JPMorgan hires Amazon exec for retail 'customer experience'
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月18日 / 晚上9点37分 / 1 个月前

MOVES-JPMorgan hires Amazon exec for retail 'customer experience'

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has hired Marbue Brown, an Amazon.com Inc quality control veteran, to oversee customer experiences with Chase branches, digital sites, mobile apps and call centers, the bank said on Monday.

Brown joins from Amazon, where he was head of ‘Customer Experience Andon Cord’, a program based on a Toyota method of empowering workers to stop production lines for quality issues, according to a memo from Thasunda Duckett, chief executive of JPMorgan’s consumer bank and Brown’s new boss.

At Amazon, Brown’s unit looked for items for sale that “systematically cause a bad customer experience,” according to Duckett’s memo, which was seen by Reuters.

Brown, who will be head of Customer Experience for Consumer Banking and Wealth Management, has also worked at Microsoft Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and Telcordia Technologies Inc. (Reporting by David Henry in New York, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below