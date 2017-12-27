FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan pays $2.8 mln fine over improper safeguards for customers
频道
专题
若不能赢得阿联酋航空订单 空客A380或将停产--消息
国际财经
若不能赢得阿联酋航空订单 空客A380或将停产--消息
广汽集团与蔚来合组新能源汽车公司 未来将多维度合作
中国财经
广汽集团与蔚来合组新能源汽车公司 未来将多维度合作
专栏节选：比特币何去何从？--今周刊「老谢开讲」
财经视点
专栏节选：比特币何去何从？--今周刊「老谢开讲」
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 27, 2017 / 4:12 PM / 更新于 14 hours ago

JPMorgan pays $2.8 mln fine over improper safeguards for customers

Jonathan Stempel

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay $2.8 million to settle charges that a broker-dealer unit lacked sufficient controls to safeguard customer securities from several countries over more than eight years, a U.S. regulator said on Wednesday.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said JPMorgan Clearing Corp created hundreds of millions of dollars of deficits by violating U.S. rules designed to thwart the improper commingling of assets.

Such rules are intended to avoid delays in returning customer securities, or the inability to make customers whole, when broker-dealers fail.

FINRA said the violations occurred from March 2008 to June 2016, and stemmed in part from defective electronic systems that JPMorgan inherited from Bear Stearns Cos, the investment bank it bought in May 2008 in a government-arranged fire sale.

JPMorgan did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. Brian Marchiony, a spokesman for the New York-based bank, in an email said there were no findings that any client accounts were harmed.

According to settlement papers, JPMorgan failed to properly segregate customer securities from its own assets because of systematic coding and design flaws and a lack of supervision.

FINRA cited as examples how the improper safeguarding of Italian securities for nearly two years and Nigerian securities for four years created respective deficits of $146 million and $120 million.

The fine reflected JPMorgan’s “extraordinary” cooperation in addressing the violations, and its practice of setting aside excess deposits to protect customers from losses, FINRA said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below