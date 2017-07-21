FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 天前
U.S. seeks to drop criminal charges in 'London Whale' case
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月21日 / 晚上8点23分 / 14 天前

U.S. seeks to drop criminal charges in 'London Whale' case

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Friday said they plan to drop criminal charges against two former JPMorgan Chase & Co derivatives traders over allegations they had a role in the "London Whale" trading scandal that caused $6.2 billion of losses.

In a court filing, prosecutors requested a judge's permission to dismiss charges against Javier Martin-Artajo and Julien Grout.

Prosecutors said their efforts to extradite the defendants have been unsuccessful or deemed futile, and that they no longer believe they can rely on testimony from Bruno Iksil, the trader who became known as the "London Whale," to prosecute them. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below