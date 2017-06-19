FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Former JPMorgan trader Iksil links CEO Dimon to 'London Whale' losses
2017年6月19日 / 晚上8点44分 / 2 个月前

Former JPMorgan trader Iksil links CEO Dimon to 'London Whale' losses

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - Bruno Iksil, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co trader at the center of the "London Whale" trading scandal, has accused the Wall Street bank's Chief Executive James Dimon of laying the ground for the $6.2 billion loss.

In an account on his website, Iksil, a French national who traded credit derivatives for JPMorgan in London, also blamed senior executives at the bank. (bit.ly/2sjf2WS)

"The senior executives chose Iksil to work as a screen for them in late 2010", he said.

The Chief Investment Office (CIO), where Iksil worked, lost $6.2 billion in trading in 2012, hurting the bank's reputation.

"When the CIO of JPMorgan had lost $1 billion dollar, JPMorgan as a whole had made $4 billion for itself net of its CIO loss," Iksil alleged.

"The JPMorgan CIO lost in whole $6.3 billion which led to an ultimate profit at JPMorgan of more than $25 billion in 2012," he said on the website.

The bank had to pay more than $1 billion and admit to wrongdoing to settle U.S. and British probes into the losses.

JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

