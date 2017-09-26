FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan to hire more than 3,000 people in new operations centre in Poland
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月26日 / 早上7点10分 / 22 天前

JPMorgan to hire more than 3,000 people in new operations centre in Poland

1 分钟阅读

WARSAW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase plans to hire more than 3,000 people in its new global operations centre in the next three years, Polish Development Ministry said on Tuesday.

Last week Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that JPMorgan Chase picked Warsaw for the new centre.

Possible other contenders to host the centre were Budapest and the Polish city of Wroclaw, though Reuters reported in April that Warsaw was the front-runner.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko

