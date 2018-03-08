JPM's Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities - Bloomberg

March 8 (Reuters) - Equity markets could fall as much as 40 percent in the next two to three years, JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Daniel Pinto told Bloomberg Television in an interview.

“It could be a deep correction ... It could be between 20 percent and 40 percent depending on the valuation,” said Pinto, the Wall Street bank’s co-president.

He added that markets were "nervous" and if President Donald Trump goes beyond what he has already announced on steel tariffs, investors could react badly. bloom.bg/2oYSXKo

U.S. stocks have been hit by concerns over the possibility of a global trade war following Trump’s remarks last week. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)