March 8, 2018 / 2:35 PM / 更新于 9 hours ago

JPM's Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities - Bloomberg

1 分钟阅读

March 8 (Reuters) - Equity markets could fall as much as 40 percent in the next two to three years, JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Daniel Pinto told Bloomberg Television in an interview.

“It could be a deep correction ... It could be between 20 percent and 40 percent depending on the valuation,” said Pinto, the Wall Street bank’s co-president.

He added that markets were "nervous" and if President Donald Trump goes beyond what he has already announced on steel tariffs, investors could react badly. bloom.bg/2oYSXKo

U.S. stocks have been hit by concerns over the possibility of a global trade war following Trump’s remarks last week. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

