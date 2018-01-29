MOVES-JP Morgan Asset Management expands real estate team

Jan 29 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan Asset Management, the asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co, appointed Marie-Claire Bolton and Masami Takizawa as executive directors in its global real estate portfolio management team.

Bolton was previously a senior investment adviser for the UK investment team at JPMorgan Private Bank. She will be based in London.

Takizawa, who will be based in Tokyo, previously was co-Head of real estate and private markets for Japan at UBS Asset Management. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)