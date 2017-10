Sept 26 (Reuters) - The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase and Co said it appointed ex-Deutsche Bank executive John Adu as the UK head of exchange-traded fund (ETF) distribution.

JP Morgan Asset Management also appointed ex-Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking executive Tom Stephens as head of its of ETF international capital markets. Adu and Stephens will be based in London and will report to Byron Lake, head of international ETFs.