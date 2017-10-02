FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-J.P. Morgan Asset Management bolsters Global Insurance Solutions arm
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 上午9点00分 / 16 天前

MOVES-J.P. Morgan Asset Management bolsters Global Insurance Solutions arm

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase and Co said it appointed Mark Oldcorn as head of International Insurance Solutions.

Oldcorn earlier served as EMEA head of Insurance Asset Management at Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s asset management branch.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Insurance Solutions Group also appointed Charles Matterson as the head of UK Insurance Solutions and Jinglun Yao as an associate within the Institutional Strategy and Analytics team.

Matterson was earlier client director for UK and U.S. insurance investors at Schroders Plc.

Oldcorn, Matterson and Yao will be based in London and start with immediate effect.

Oldcorn will report to James Peagam, head of Global Insurance Solutions and North America Institutional. (Reporting by Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below