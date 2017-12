ZURICH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Group will ‍nominate Goldman Sachs investment banker Richard Campbell-Breeden for election to its board of directors, the Swiss private bank said on Monday.

Campbell-Breeden spent 27 years at Goldman Sachs in London, Hong Kong and New York. “His experience in Asia, while based in Hong Kong, will be of particular relevance as Julius Baer further extends its business in China and throughout the region”, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields)