Julius Baer CEO Collardi quits to take post at Pictet‍​
2017年11月27日 / 早上6点19分 / 2 天前

Julius Baer CEO Collardi quits to take post at Pictet‍​

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday that Chief Executive Boris Collardi was resigning with immediate effect to take a post at Pictet Group in Geneva.

Zurich-based Baer appointed current Chief Risk Officer Bernhard Hodler as CEO, adding it would engage in an evaluation process to address the long-term leadership of the group.

Collardi will be jointly responsible for Pictet’s global wealth management business when he takes up his new role in mid-2018, Pictet said in a separate statement. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

