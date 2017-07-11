FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天内
Julius Baer takes minority stake in Nectar Financial
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月11日 / 早上8点34分 / 25 天内

Julius Baer takes minority stake in Nectar Financial

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 11 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Julius Baer has taken a minority stake in financial technology company Nectar Financial AG that will help it invest further in its growth strategy, Nectar said on Tuesday.

"Julius Baer invests in Nectar Financial and joins the financing of a further growth step," said Nectar Financial, which helps around 30 clients manage middle-office processes, investment intelligence, reporting, system solutions and data management.

The Swiss fintech company did not indicate the size of the stake.

Julius Baer confirmed the information but declined to comment further.

Nectar's founders, Michael Appenzeller and Pius Stucki, as well as its management team, continue to hold the controlling majority of the capital, while Urs Wietlisbach, co-founder of Partners Group, also has a minority stake, Nectar said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Oliver Hirt, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below