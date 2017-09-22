FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Julius Baer hires UBS's Bartholet as chief risk officer
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
2017年9月22日 / 凌晨5点38分 / 1 个月前

Julius Baer hires UBS's Bartholet as chief risk officer

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Friday it has appointed Oliver Bartholet as chief risk officer, replacing Bernhard Hodler who will serve as deputy to Chief Executive Boris Collardi.

Bartholet, currently head of legal group regulatory and governance at UBS, will take the new role effective April 1, 2018, the Zurich-based bank said in a statement.

The appointment marks Julius Baer’s third executive board change this year after it announced replacements for Latin America head Gustavo Raitzin and Jan Bielinski as chief communications officer. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Revill)

