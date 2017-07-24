FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Julius Baer assets under management up 6 pct to 355 bln Sfr in H1
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月24日 / 凌晨5点26分 / 12 天前

CORRECTED-Julius Baer assets under management up 6 pct to 355 bln Sfr in H1

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects net profit rise to 0.4 pct, paragraph 3)

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Assets under management at Julius Baer grew by 6 percent to 355 billion Swiss francs ($375.18 billion) in the first six months of 2017, the Swiss private bank said on Monday, roughly in line with analysts' estimates.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll of five analysts was for the assets managed by Zurich-based Baer to grow to 358 billion francs.

Adjusted net income unexpectedly rose by 0.4 percent year on year to 404 million francs, ahead of the poll forecast for 373 million francs.

"We are extremely pleased to see the initial returns on last year's significant investments already being reflected in a record half-year adjusted net profit," Chief Executive Boris Collardi said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9462 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

