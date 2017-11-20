Julius Baer ‍assets under management rise 17 pct to record

ZURICH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday its assets under management rose 17 percent in the first 10 months of 2017 to a record 393 billion Swiss francs ($397.3 billion).

“Supported by a significant contribution from relationship managers who joined in the last two years, annualised net new money growth remained above the 4–6 percent target range. Momentum was particularly strong in emerging markets and the Asia Pacific region,” Zurich-based Baer said in a statement.