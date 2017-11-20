FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Julius Baer ‍assets under management rise 17 pct to record
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月20日 / 早上6点15分 / 2 天前

Julius Baer ‍assets under management rise 17 pct to record

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday its assets under management rose 17 percent in the first 10 months of 2017 to a record 393 billion Swiss francs ($397.3 billion).

“Supported by a significant contribution from relationship managers who joined in the last two years, annualised net new money growth remained above the 4–6 percent target range. Momentum was particularly strong in emerging markets and the Asia Pacific region,” Zurich-based Baer said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9892 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below