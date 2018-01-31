FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#瑞士市场报道
January 31, 2018 / 6:22 AM / in 2 days

Julius Baer says 2017 adjusted net profit 806 mln Sfr; dividend 1.40 Sfr

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer on Wednesday posted 2017 adjusted net profit of 806 million Swiss francs ($864.62 million), just short of the average estimate for 810 million francs in a Reuters poll.

Net profit under IFRS accounting standards was 705 million francs, up 14 percent on 2016.

Baer, Switzerland’s third-largest listed bank, brought in 22 billion francs in net new money in 2017, a growth rate of 6.6 percent and overshooting its 4-6 percent medium-term target range. The bank said it would propose a dividend of 1.40 francs per share, compared to 1.20 francs last year.

The group also announced a deal to acquire a 95 percent stake in Reliance Group, a Brazilian wealth manager with about 5 billion Swiss francs in client assets, for an undisclosed sum. ($1 = 0.9322 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below