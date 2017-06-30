FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
TPG-led group to invest $437 mln in S.Korean Kakao's taxi-hailing unit
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 上午9点18分 / 1 个月内

TPG-led group to invest $437 mln in S.Korean Kakao's taxi-hailing unit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's largest chat app service provider Kakao Corp and TPG said on Friday a consortium led by the private equity firm agreed to invest 500 billion won ($436.88 million) in Kakao's new taxi-hailing service unit.

The newly spun-off unit, to be called Kakao Mobility, will provide Kakao's existing taxi-hailing, designated driver and navigation services as well as introduce new services such as parking, the firms said in a joint statement. ($1 = 1,144.4700 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below