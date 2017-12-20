FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Korean Air to receive first Bombardier C Series jet on Friday after engine delays
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
时事要闻
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
中国财经
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 20, 2017 / 3:59 AM / 6 days ago

Korean Air to receive first Bombardier C Series jet on Friday after engine delays

2 分钟阅读

SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said on Wednesday it will receive its first Bombardier Inc C Series jet on Friday after months of delays related to engine issues, with a second delivery to follow shortly after.

United Technologies Corp held back some shipments of its troubled Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan jet engines to plane makers, and offered spares to airlines which have had problems with engines already in service.

Korean Air, the first Asian airline to receive the C Series, in August forecast it would receive five CS300 jets this year. In October, President Walter Cho said the estimate had changed to “hopefully one”.

The first CS300 will be delivered to Korean Air in Canada on Friday and will arrive in Seoul on Dec. 25, with the second due to arrive in Seoul on Jan. 1, a Korean Air spokeswoman said.

Korean Air in a statement said the two jets will run domestic routes from Jan. 16. The airline expects to receive eight more CS300s by the end of 2018, raising its total to 10.

Bombardier, which in October announced plans to sell a controlling stake in the fuel-efficient jet to Airbus SE , last week said it expected to deliver 40 C Series aircraft next year.

Reporting by Haejin Choi; Editing by Jamie Freed and Christopher Cushing

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below