FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazakhstan hopes for Karachaganak deal by year-end
频道
专题
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
美联储
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
国际财经
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
时事要闻
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月27日 / 早上7点44分 / 2 天前

Kazakhstan hopes for Karachaganak deal by year-end

1 分钟阅读

ASTANA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan hopes to settle a dispute with global energy majors developing the Karachaganak gas condensate field in the coming weeks, Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev told reporters on Monday.

“I hope that before the end of this year we and (Karachaganak) shareholders... will invite you to a table where we will sign something,” Bozumbayev said, adding that progress had been made in the talks “in Kazakhstan’s favour”. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below