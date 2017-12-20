FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-Nov copper, steel, zinc output rises
December 20, 2017 / 10:09 AM / 6 days ago

TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-Nov copper, steel, zinc output rises

3 分钟阅读

    ALMATY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-November
refined copper output rose 3.5 percent and crude steel output
jumped 8.9 percent, while refined zinc production climbed 1.1
percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Wednesday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
plant in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
    
                           Nov      Oct      Jan-Nov
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)    38,848   36,356    385,971
 mth/mth pct change            6.9     15.7        ---
 yr/yr pct change             10.2      1.8        3.5
 REFINED ZINC (T)           27,828   28,906    301,355
 mth/mth pct change           -3.7      4.2        ---
 yr/yr pct change              2.5      9.1        1.1
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)       27,500   25,900    281,800
 mth/mth pct change            6.2      3.6        ---
 yr/yr pct change             -5.5    -11.0       -3.8
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT     147,107  150,801  1,620,604
 ALUMINIUM (T)                               
 mth/mth pct change           -2.4      3.1        ---
 yr/yr pct change              2.6      2.7        1.2
 BAUXITE (T)               341,000  413,400  4,460,500
 mth/mth pct change          -17.5     -1.0        ---
 yr/yr pct change            -14.4      1.2        1.6
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)          164,678  155,454  1,774,561
 mth/mth pct change            5.9     -3.2        ---
 yr/yr pct change             -0.5     -3.6        6.7
 CRUDE STEEL (T)           415,444  377,892  4,238,878
 mth/mth pct change            9.9      3.9        ---
 yr/yr pct change             12.9      6.7        8.9
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)          8.3      8.5      104.1
 mth/mth pct change           -2.4    -22.0        ---
 yr/yr pct change             53.7     34.9       72.1
 REFINED LEAD (T)           12,209   12,555    136,892
 mth/mth pct change           -2.8     -0.8        ---
 yr/yr pct change             10.0     12.1       10.4
 REFINED GOLD (kg)           3,737    4,237     39,920
 mth/mth pct change          -11.8     23.9        ---
 yr/yr pct change             -1.5     18.9       15.2
 REFINED SILVER (kg)        86,531   75,979    941,966
 mth/mth pct change           13.9      2.4        ---
 yr/yr pct change            -12.9    -17.0      -14.0
 
    

 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Louise Heavens)

