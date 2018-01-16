FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 2:00 PM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Kazakhstan's 2017 copper, steel, zinc output rises

3 分钟阅读

    ALMATY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's 2017 refined copper
output rose 4.2 percent and crude steel output jumped 9.4
percent, while refined zinc production climbed 1.0 percent,
Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
plant in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
    
                           Dec      Nov      Jan-Dec
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)    39,641   38,848    425,612
 mth/mth pct change            2.0      6.9        ---
 yr/yr pct change             11.4     10.2        4.2
 REFINED ZINC (T)           27,823   27,828    329,178
 mth/mth pct change            0.0     -3.7        ---
 yr/yr pct change              0.0      2.5        1.0
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)       25,000   27,500    306,800
 mth/mth pct change           -9.1      6.2        ---
 yr/yr pct change            -21.6     -5.5       -5.5
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT     150,824  147,107  1,771,428
 ALUMINIUM (T)                               
 mth/mth pct change            2.5     -2.4        ---
 yr/yr pct change              4.1      2.6        1.5
 BAUXITE (T)               382,700  341,000  4,843,200
 mth/mth pct change           12.2    -17.5        ---
 yr/yr pct change             -6.8    -14.4        0.9
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)          173,167  164,678  1,947,728
 mth/mth pct change            5.2      5.9        ---
 yr/yr pct change              6.1     -0.5        6.6
 CRUDE STEEL (T)           424,406  415,444  4,663,284
 mth/mth pct change            2.2      9.9        ---
 yr/yr pct change             13.9     12.9        9.4
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)          8.2      8.3      112.3
 mth/mth pct change           -1.2     -2.4        ---
 yr/yr pct change            -18.0     53.7       59.3
 REFINED LEAD (T)           10,474   12,209    147,366
 mth/mth pct change          -14.2     -2.8        ---
 yr/yr pct change              2.8     10.0        9.9
 REFINED GOLD (kg)           4,283    3,737     44,203
 mth/mth pct change           14.6    -11.8        ---
 yr/yr pct change             34.1     -1.5       16.8
 REFINED SILVER (kg)        99,871   86,531  1,041,837
 mth/mth pct change           15.4     13.9        ---
 yr/yr pct change             14.1    -12.9      -11.9
 
 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Louise Heavens)
