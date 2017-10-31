FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kellogg posts higher quarterly sales
2017年10月31日 / 中午12点17分 / 更新于 1 天前

Kellogg posts higher quarterly sales

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co reported Tuesday higher quarterly sales on increased demand for frozen foods and Kashi snacks, even as sales of cereals and snacks in the United States declined.

Kellogg’s shares were up nearly 3 percent in pre-market trade.

Net income rose to $297 million, or 85 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $292 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 0.6 percent to $3.27 billion following 10 straight quarterly declines, and beat the average analyst estimate of $3.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

