CORRECTED-Cereal maker Kellogg's sales top estimates in fourth quarter

(Corrects to “fourth quarter” from “third quarter” in the first paragraph)

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co’s sales topped analysts’ forecasts in the fourth quarter, as the cereal maker benefited from the acquisitions of protein bar maker RXBAR and Brazilian food group Parati.

Kellogg said on Thursday net sales rose 3.6 percent year-over-year to $3.21 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 30, exceeding analysts’ average estimate of $3.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company reported a net income of $428 million or $1.23 per share, compared to a net loss of $53 million or 15 cents per share a year earlier, when it took a charge to deconsolidate its Venezuelan unit. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)